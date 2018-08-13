Logo


Betty “Keith” Pitcock

on 08/13/2018 |

Betty (Keith) Pitcock, 73, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, August 11th, at Monroe County Medical Center.Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 6, 1944, a daughter of the late Ione (Bray) and Fowler Keith. She was a member of Poplar Log Missionary Baptist Church. She was retired from working at various sewing factories.

Betty is survived by two sons James Pitcock, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Ricky Pitcock, and wife, Linda of Tompkinsville, KY. Five grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 14th. Visitation is Monday 4:30-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to Skaggs Creek Cemetery or Poplar Log Baptist Church.

