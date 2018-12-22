on 12/22/2018 |

Betty L. Brogan, 80, of Glasgow, died Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born in Harlan, KY the daughter of the late Sherman and Avis Fields Dudley. Betty was a former administrative assistant for the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce and was an Artist who loved to paint in with watercolors. She was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church and the Messengers Sunday School Class, had been a member of the Glasgow Garden Club and was a former President of the Art Guild of the Barrens.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Brogan; son Keith Brogan and wife Lisa of Flower Mound, TX; a granddaughter Payton Brogan; brother Jimmy Dudley and wife Sandra of Corpus Christie, TX and a step-brother Bill Clinton Shepherd of Glasgow. She was preceded in death by a daughter Kimberly Ann Brogan.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 26th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 am until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Messengers Sunday School Class at the Glasgow Baptist Church