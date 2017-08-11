Betty L. Ferguson, 89, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Glenview Health and Rehab Center in Glasgow. Born in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Pearl Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mitch Ferguson with whom she and her family owns and operates Glasgow Glass Company. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two sons; Michael Ferguson of Glasgow and Philip Ferguson and wife Judy of Lucas, three grandchildren; Aaron Ferguson (Colleen) of Alexandria, VA, Hailey Ramser (Michael) of Louisville and Chris DeVore (Sherise) of Glasgow and 4 great-grandchildren; Ava Ramser, Rozalynn, Christopher and Henry DeVore.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 10th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service