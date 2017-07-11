Betty L. Ferguson 89 of Glasgow died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Glenview Healthcare. Funeral arrangements are incomplete for Betty L. Ferguson but will be announced later by the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
Betty L. Ferguson
on 11/07/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Catherine Lucille Sweat Calhoun11/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER 195711/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER, 192711/07/2017 - 0 Comment
Larry and Donna Williams
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
No Responses to “Betty L. Ferguson”