Betty L. Ferguson

on 11/07/2017 |

Betty L. Ferguson 89 of Glasgow died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Glenview Healthcare.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete for Betty L. Ferguson but will be announced later by the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

