Betty Lee Paff, age 84, of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Bowling Green, KY. The Brazil, IN native was born August 7, 1932 to the late John and Lilly Bridgewater.

Betty was a nursing assistant.

She is survived by one son, Terry Wallen, Sr. of Brazil, IN; three daughters, Ellen Long (John) of Indianapolis, IN, Edna Johnson of Brownsville, KY and Mildred Smith (Terry) of Greencastle, IN; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

VISITATION

1 pm – 8 pm, Friday, December 30, 2016

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

There will be no funeral service.