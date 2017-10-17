on 10/17/2017 |

Betty Lou Huff Cherry, 74, of Bowling Green passed away at 1:19 AM Oct. 16, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

The Edmonson County native was a factory worker and a baptist. She was a daughter of the late Roby Gus Huff and Gertie Christine Elmore Huff and the wife of the late Roger Cherry. She was preceded in death by a son, James A. “Bubby” Phelps; a daughter, Debbie Phelps; and a grandson, Jeffery Jones.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Slate Bank Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are four daughters, Anita Bear (Rodney) and Valerie Phelps (Andrew Reeder) both of Bowling Green and Sandy Rone (Joe) and Tonya Blankenship (Mike) both of Richardsville; three brothers, Lhebanon “Dagwood” Huff, Gus Huff and J.R. Huff; two sisters, Beverly Smith and Mettie Pogue; 10 grandchildren, Angela Jones-Nunez, Kellie Moore, Arthur Rone, Jasimine Reeder, Davie Phelps, Laymon Phelps, Lacey Blankenship, Michael Blankenship, Zoe Blankenship and Hannah Blankenship; and five great grandchildren, Kailen Brown, Zeke Jones, Reina Gomez, Elijah Jones and J.T. Moore.