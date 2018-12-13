on 12/13/2018 |

Betty Lou Meek 78 of Glasgow died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired caregiver to the elderly and a member of the Glasgow Faith Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Spears and Vicky Owen; three grandchildren, Mariah Wells and husband Tyler, Zackery Spears and Madison Owens; four brothers, Billy Joe Lovell, Rickey Lovell, Sr, Johnny Lovell and Charles Lovell and wife Angie and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son Timmy Ray Meek; her husband, Marvin Ray Meek; her parents, Homer Allen Lovell and Lena Brown Houchens Lovell; one sister, Carolyn Gaddie and one brother, Allen Lovell.

Funeral services for Betty Lou Meek will be held at 1PM Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation after 1PM Friday at the funeral home.