03/10/2019

Betty Lou Owens Sturgeon age 80 of Cave City passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, singing, and loved helping people.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Edward Sturgeon; one great grandson, Matthew Adwell; one son-in-law, Gary Adwell on 3-2-2019; her parents, Edgar Paul Owens and Lilly Lucille Martin Owens; a step mother, Ruby Owens; three sisters, Katherine Hogan, Jeanette Smith, and Martha Ann Owens; one brother, Paul Owens Jr.; two step brothers, James and Mikel Smith.

She is survived by six children, Donna Rena Adwell of Cave City; Sandy Hogan (Doug) of Cave City, Sheila McCubbin (Bobby) of Munfordville, Kathy O’Bryan (Vince) of Horse Cave, Edward Sturgeon (Carol) of Hardyville, and Randy Sturgeon (Melissa) of Canmer; 13 grandchildren, Chris, Jason, Kendall, Gwenn, Jamie, Nathaniel, Jeremy, Josh, Deanna, Troy, Allison, Becca, and Easton; 21 great-grandchildren, Clayton, Mackenzie, Jared, Jesse, Eli, Hannah, Preston, Alexis, Gabriel, Lily, Laney, Jade,Bryce, Chance, Brayden, Brinley, Shelby, Bailey, Melanie, Mason, and Gavin; one great-great grandchild, Isabella; two sisters, Sarah Puckett and Patsy Basham; three brothers, Jimmy, Bobby, and William Edgar Owens; two step brothers, Leonard and Charles Smith; four step sisters, Leattia Huff, Joyce Hester, Martha Poynter, and Derenda Jones; Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of contributions to Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

