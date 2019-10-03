Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Betty Lou Owens Sturgeon

on 03/10/2019 |

Betty Lou Owens Sturgeon age 80 of Cave City passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, singing, and loved helping people.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Edward Sturgeon; one great grandson, Matthew Adwell; one son-in-law, Gary Adwell on 3-2-2019; her parents, Edgar Paul Owens and Lilly Lucille Martin Owens; a step mother, Ruby Owens; three sisters, Katherine Hogan, Jeanette Smith, and Martha Ann Owens; one brother, Paul Owens Jr.; two step brothers, James and Mikel Smith.

She is survived by six children, Donna Rena Adwell of Cave City; Sandy Hogan (Doug) of Cave City, Sheila McCubbin (Bobby) of Munfordville, Kathy O’Bryan (Vince) of Horse Cave, Edward Sturgeon (Carol) of Hardyville, and Randy Sturgeon (Melissa) of Canmer; 13 grandchildren, Chris, Jason, Kendall, Gwenn, Jamie, Nathaniel, Jeremy, Josh, Deanna, Troy, Allison, Becca, and Easton; 21 great-grandchildren, Clayton, Mackenzie, Jared, Jesse, Eli, Hannah, Preston, Alexis, Gabriel, Lily, Laney, Jade,Bryce, Chance, Brayden, Brinley, Shelby, Bailey, Melanie, Mason, and Gavin; one great-great grandchild, Isabella; two sisters, Sarah Puckett and Patsy Basham; three brothers, Jimmy, Bobby, and William Edgar Owens; two step brothers, Leonard and Charles Smith; four step sisters, Leattia Huff, Joyce Hester, Martha Poynter, and Derenda Jones; Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of contributions to Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Betty Lou Owens Sturgeon”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BETSY ANN TRACY


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
59°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 03/10 0%
High 61° / Low 38°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 03/11 10%
High 56° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 57° / Low 41°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.