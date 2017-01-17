BETTY PEARL FARGASON (UPDATED)

Betty Pearl Fargason 76 of Glasgow died Monday, January 16, 2017 at her home. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Victoria Garret Neal. Mrs. Fargason was an employee for over 28 years with Mallory Capacitor and over 10 years for ACK Controls. She was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

She is survived by 4 daughters Sandy Perdue (Lonnie), Karen Clark (Richard), Tammy Houchens (Roger) and Angela Button (John) all of Glasgow; a son Anthony Smith (April) of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren Derek (Amber) Mizell, Kent (Stacy) Clark, Lance (Kasey) Mizell, Aaron Clark, Chase Smith, Chasity(Mikey) Zabala, Clay Button, and Luke Button; 4 step-grandchildren, Paige and Presley Houchens, Olivia and Emma Jessee; 4 great-grandsons Parker, Clark and Evan Mizell and Jaxon Gibson, and a great-granddaughter Leigha Mizell expected in March. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Fargason, 2 daughters Lola Jean Smith and Sharon Alisa Smith, and 8 siblings.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 19th at Bethel Independent Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until 11am. Visitation will continue Thursday at the church from 12:00 until time for the service.