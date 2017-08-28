Logo


BETTY REAMS

on 08/28/2017 |

Betty Reams, 76 of Bonnieville passed away 4:31am Saturday at the University of Louisville Hospital ER.

She was born in Priceville to the late William Alva Jaggers & Verda Kessinger Jaggers.  Betty was a retired civil service employee, a member of the Campground United Methodist Church and the Campground Methodist Women.  She was preceded in death by a seven-day old twin brother Lonnie Ray Jaggers

She is survived by her husband Leo Reams

Two sons-Terry Reams & wife Carol of Elizabethtown

Eric Reams & wife Melanie of Tampa Bay, FL

Five grandchildren-Adam, Daniel, Ashleigh, Hagen & Samantha

Three great-grandchildren-Emma, Aaron & Avery

Funeral services for Betty Reams will be 11am Tuesday, August 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Max Cody officiating.  Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from  12noon -8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons

No Responses to “BETTY REAMS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


