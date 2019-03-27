on 03/27/2019 |

Betty Sturgeon Nalley, 80 of Bowling Green, formerly of Cub Run, passed away Tuesday at her home in Bowling Green. She was born at Dog Creek to the late Lawrence Anthony & Gladys Bratcher Croghan.

Mrs. Nalley was a homemaker, a babysitter and a caregiver. She was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands Hillard Sturgeon & Roy Nalley.

She is survived by:

Four step-daughters-Vivian Nalley Berry Mattingly & hus. Kevin of Frankfort

Donna Kamer & hus. Lonnie of Zoneton, KY

Vanessa Jorris & hus. Chris of Louisville

Althea Nalley Lee & hus. Eddie of Shepherdsville

One brother-Tom Croghan & wife Judy of Cub Run

Three sisters-Jean Thompson & hus. Randy of Bowling Green

Ann Stasel of Munfordville

Karen Croghan Shelton & fiancé Swayne Shelton of Cub Run

Six step-grandchildren & eight step-great-grandchildren

eight nieces & nephews, eight great-nieces & nephews & three great-great-nieces & nephews

Funeral mass for Betty Sturgeon Nalley will be 1pm Friday, March 29 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am-9pm with a Prayer service at 6pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday from 8am-12noon at the Sego Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hosparus or to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.