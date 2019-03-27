Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BETTY STURGEON NALLEY

on 03/27/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Betty Sturgeon Nalley, 80 of Bowling Green, formerly of Cub Run, passed away Tuesday at her home in Bowling Green.  She was born at Dog Creek to the late Lawrence Anthony & Gladys Bratcher Croghan.

Mrs. Nalley was a homemaker, a babysitter and a caregiver.  She was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.   She was preceded in death by her husbands Hillard Sturgeon & Roy Nalley.

She is survived by:

Four step-daughters-Vivian Nalley Berry Mattingly & hus. Kevin of Frankfort

Donna Kamer & hus. Lonnie of Zoneton, KY

Vanessa Jorris & hus. Chris of Louisville

Althea Nalley Lee & hus. Eddie of Shepherdsville

One brother-Tom Croghan & wife Judy of Cub Run

Three sisters-Jean Thompson & hus. Randy of Bowling Green

Ann Stasel of Munfordville

Karen Croghan Shelton & fiancé Swayne Shelton of Cub Run

Six step-grandchildren & eight step-great-grandchildren

eight nieces & nephews, eight great-nieces & nephews & three great-great-nieces & nephews

Funeral mass for Betty Sturgeon Nalley will be 1pm Friday, March 29 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the St. Benedict Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 10am-9pm with a Prayer service at 6pm at the Sego Funeral Home.  Visitation will continue Friday from 8am-12noon at the Sego Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hosparus or to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BETTY STURGEON NALLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

LATOYA DRAKE


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
51°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 0%
High 63° / Low 43°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/28 0%
High 69° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/29 60%
High 67° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.