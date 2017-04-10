Betty Sue Allen Crown, 80 of Bowling Green died Friday, April 7, 2017 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Robert Mell and Vivian Leigh Nunn Allen and is preceded in death by a son David Allen Crown. She was a retired employee of Desa International, a member of Highland Baptist Church and a full time caregiver.

Her survivors include her husband of 62 years Alva Crown; two daughters, Wanda Crown and Sharon Brooks (Charles) one son, James Crown (Liz) four grandchildren, Crystal Hathorne, Matt Douglas, Kelly Crown, Renee Masten; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Highland Church Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.