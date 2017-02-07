Betty Sue (Chapman) Shirley, 67, of Glasgow, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2017. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Tolle and Maureen Chapman. Betty owned and operated a Daycare Center, Betty’s Tots & Toddlers for 25 years and was a member of East Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Selby Glen Shirley. One son, Stephen (Steve) Shirley, daughter-in-law, Susan Hampton Shirley, Grandchildren, Summer Caroline and Sawyer Hampton Shirley. One sister, Imogene Shirley (Earl), of Glasgow. She was also survived by several brothers and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and special and close friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 9th at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 2:00 pm until close and on Thursday until time for service to start.