Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BETTY SUE DURHAM

on 10/17/2017 |

Betty Sue Durham 79 of Austin, KY died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.  Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Jessie Lou Kirby Williams.  Betty Sue was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Max Durham; 2 sons Mark Durham of Austin and Tim Durham (Kim) of Glasgow; 3 daughters, Trish Rigsby (Harold) of Sparta, TN, Tawnya Lascala (Joe) of Cave City and Angie Smith of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Billy Williams of Glasgow and 1 sister Martha Turner of Glasgow.  She was preceded in death by 3 brothers James Bradford, Wayne and Bobby Williams, a sister Maxie Lee Greever and a son-in-law Jeremy Smith.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery.  Visitation will be 4pm until 8pm Wednesday and Thursday morning until services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BETTY SUE DURHAM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

    Phyllis Mosby

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
66°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/17 0%
High 68° / Low 43°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/18 10%
High 71° / Low 45°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/19 10%
High 72° / Low 45°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.