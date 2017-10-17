on 10/17/2017 |

Betty Sue Durham 79 of Austin, KY died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Jessie Lou Kirby Williams. Betty Sue was a homemaker and a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Max Durham; 2 sons Mark Durham of Austin and Tim Durham (Kim) of Glasgow; 3 daughters, Trish Rigsby (Harold) of Sparta, TN, Tawnya Lascala (Joe) of Cave City and Angie Smith of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Billy Williams of Glasgow and 1 sister Martha Turner of Glasgow. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers James Bradford, Wayne and Bobby Williams, a sister Maxie Lee Greever and a son-in-law Jeremy Smith.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery. Visitation will be 4pm until 8pm Wednesday and Thursday morning until services.