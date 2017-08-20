Logo


Beulah J. Saltsman

08/20/2017

Beulah J. Saltsman, 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the NHC Nursing Facility. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Dove Decker Johnson. She was retired from Kentucky Pants and a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons: Jimmy Leon Saltsman and his wife Linda and Lewis Wayne Saltsman; six grandchildren: Timothy Saltsman, Kimberley McGurire, Louie Saltsman, Neelie Hodges, Samantha Saltsman and Tony Saltsman; thirteen great-grandchildren: Courtney Wilson, Brianna Marshall, Whitney Gearlds, Amy Shives, McKenzie Vance, Gracie Compton, Brice Wilson, Jack Wilson, Waylon Hodges, Jasper Hodges, Khloe Saltsman, Tasanee Saltsman and Jaden Saltsman; two sisters: Ina Lindsey and Judy Fell; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Saltsman; two grandchildren, Tammy Shives and Scottie Saltsman and sisters and brother.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

