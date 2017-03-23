Beulah Kate Goodrum Hughes, 93 of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at

Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care, in Scottsville, KY

She was born January 4, 1924 to the late Raymond Goodrum and Ethel Shores Goodrum

She married the late Murl W. Hughes August 12, 1942.

She was retired from General Electric. She was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by:

One daughter Wanda Johnson and husband T.G of Adolphus, KY.

One grandson Erik Johnson and wife Jerri Lynn of Versailles, KY

One great- grandchild Bristol Johnson of Versailles, KY also survives.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one brother Vetris Goodrum and one sister Zadie Rae Goodrum.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday March 26, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in Allen County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2017 and after 7:30 AM Sunday, March 26, 2017 until time of the funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church.