Beulah Nadine Steenbergen

on 06/29/2018

Beulah Nadine Steenbergen, 85, of Glasgow died Friday, June 29, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ollie McIntyre Jones.  She married Louie Steenbergen February 14, 1953 and he also preceded her in death.  Mrs. Steenbergen was retired from the Kentucky Pants Co. and was a member of Tracy United Methodist Church.

She is survived by 1 daughter, Jackie Wilkinson (James Earl) of Etoile; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Thomerson (Jessica), Josh Thomerson (Jill), Jarrod Thomerson (Stephanie), Julie Mutter (Andrew) and Shaun Steenbergen all of Glasgow and 13 great-grandchildren.  In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son Mike Steenbergen, a sister Beatrice Armour, a brother Johnny Jones and 2 great-grandchildren Tristan and Chloe Thomerson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00am until time for the service.

