Beverly Ayn Head, 70, of Tompkinsville passed away Wednesday, April 26 at Monroe County Medical center in Tompkinsville.

She was born September 18, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Willis Conley and Vernita Maxine Murphy Conley. She was a homemaker. She was united in marriage on January 25, 1966 to Jack Head.

She is survived by her husband: Jack Head of Tompkinsville, one son: Phillip Jack Head of Indianapolis, one daughter: Nicole Diayn Head of Indianapolis, one brother: Granger Conley, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter: Amanda Heylmann.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 28 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Center Point Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 12:00 PM on Friday until time of service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Center Point Cemetery.