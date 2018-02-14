on 02/14/2018 |

Beverly Darlene Meredith, 66 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 at Jewish Hospital

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Burl and Elizabeth Brooks Alvey. She was a housekeeper for Western Kentucky University.

Her survivors include her companion, Roger Meredith; her daughter, Lisa Meredith; one sister, Doris Cummings; two brothers, Donald Alvey, Sr. and Garrell Alvey.

Cremation was chosen burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel