12/09/2017

Beverly Jean (McClendon) Harper, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 8th, suddenly, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Beverly Jean was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 12, 1957, a daughter of Beverly McClendon and the late Norma Jean (Downing) McClendon.

Other than her mother she is preceded in death by one brother, Robert McClendon.

On Easter Sunday in 1996, Beverly Jean joined Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church.

She worked at Belden for 26 years and then worked as a Occupational Tax Administrator.

Beverly Jean is survived by two daughters, Leslie, wife of Jerry Tade, of Tompkinsville, KY; Lacy, wife of Gavin Davis, of Bowling Green, KY; a son, Evan Harper, of Tompkinsville, KY; her father, Beverly McClendon, of Tompkinsville, KY; one granddaughter, Aubrey Tade, a grandson, Ryder William Harper who is expected in February, and step-grandaughter, Autumn Thompson.

Beverly Jean is also survived by two brothers, Tim, husband of Connie McClendon, and Tommy, husband of Bonnie McClendon, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday, 5:00 -8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Oak Hill Cemetery or American Cancer Society.