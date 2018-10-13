Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BEVIN ADMINISTRATION HAS TO RELEASE RECORDS

on 10/13/2018 |

Appeals court: Bevin administration should release records
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court has ruled that Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration should hand over records identifying shareholders of a company planning to build a state-subsidized $1.5 billion aluminum rolling mill near Ashland.
The Courier-Journal requested the records last June, but state officials refused, citing privacy concerns and exemptions in the Kentucky Open Records Act.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled in March that the government cannot legally withhold public records that identify shareholders of Braidy Industries, but the administration appealed. The Courier-Journal reports the Kentucky Court of Appeals issued a ruling Thursday that agreed with Shepherd’s order.
Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development spokesman Jack Mazurak says the agency is aware of the ruling and evaluating various options.
___
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BEVIN ADMINISTRATION HAS TO RELEASE RECORDS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BUDDY UNDERWOOD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
53°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/13 0%
High 58° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 10/14 90%
High 66° / Low 59°
Rain
Rain
Monday 10/15 100%
High 61° / Low 42°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.