BEVIN ADMINISTRATION HAS TO RELEASE RECORDS

10/13/2018

Appeals court: Bevin administration should release records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court has ruled that Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration should hand over records identifying shareholders of a company planning to build a state-subsidized $1.5 billion aluminum rolling mill near Ashland.

The Courier-Journal requested the records last June, but state officials refused, citing privacy concerns and exemptions in the Kentucky Open Records Act.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled in March that the government cannot legally withhold public records that identify shareholders of Braidy Industries, but the administration appealed. The Courier-Journal reports the Kentucky Court of Appeals issued a ruling Thursday that agreed with Shepherd’s order.

Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development spokesman Jack Mazurak says the agency is aware of the ruling and evaluating various options.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com