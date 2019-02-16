Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BEVIN APPOINTS TWO GLASGOW LEADERS TO STATE BOARDS

on 02/16/2019 |

 

Gov. Matt Bevin has named two local leaders to Kentucky Boards and Commissions.

Dan Iacconi,  Glasgow has been appointed to the Commission on Fire Protection, Personnel, Standards and Education.  Iacconi is an economic developer, and is currently the director of the Barren County IDEA. He will represent the Kentucky Industrial Response Committee and serve for a term expiring July 16, 2020.The Commission on Fire Protection, Personnel, Standards and Education is charged with strengthening, upgrading and improving the fire services for the citizens and industries within the Commonwealth through standardized education, training, communication and distribution of funds.

Also, Glasgow’s Scott Young has been appointed as a member of the Geographic Information Advisory Council. He will represent the Kentucky League of Cities and serve for a term expiring Sept. 22, 2021. Currently young is also the manager of the Glasgow Water Company.  The Geographic Information Advisory Council advises the executive director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology on issues relating to geographic information and geographic information systems. The Council establishes and adopts policies and procedures that assist state and local jurisdictions in developing, deploying, and leveraging geographic information resources and geographic information systems technology for the purpose of improving public administration.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BEVIN APPOINTS TWO GLASGOW LEADERS TO STATE BOARDS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Rain
Saturday 02/16 80%
High 42° / Low 35°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/17 90%
High 51° / Low 33°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 02/18 10%
High 40° / Low 28°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.