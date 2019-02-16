BEVIN APPOINTS TWO GLASGOW LEADERS TO STATE BOARDS

on 02/16/2019 |

Gov. Matt Bevin has named two local leaders to Kentucky Boards and Commissions.

Dan Iacconi, Glasgow has been appointed to the Commission on Fire Protection, Personnel, Standards and Education. Iacconi is an economic developer, and is currently the director of the Barren County IDEA. He will represent the Kentucky Industrial Response Committee and serve for a term expiring July 16, 2020.The Commission on Fire Protection, Personnel, Standards and Education is charged with strengthening, upgrading and improving the fire services for the citizens and industries within the Commonwealth through standardized education, training, communication and distribution of funds.

Also, Glasgow’s Scott Young has been appointed as a member of the Geographic Information Advisory Council. He will represent the Kentucky League of Cities and serve for a term expiring Sept. 22, 2021. Currently young is also the manager of the Glasgow Water Company. The Geographic Information Advisory Council advises the executive director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology on issues relating to geographic information and geographic information systems. The Council establishes and adopts policies and procedures that assist state and local jurisdictions in developing, deploying, and leveraging geographic information resources and geographic information systems technology for the purpose of improving public administration.