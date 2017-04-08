BEVIN DISMANTLES OVER 65 INACTIVE BOARDS AND COMMISIONS

Gov. Matt Bevin, as part of his Red Tape Reduction initiative, has signed documents to eliminate more than 65 obsolete, inactive and superseded boards and commissions.

A 2012 Legislative Research Commission (LRC) study identified 571 boards, commissions and similar entities such as authorities, councils and committees in Kentucky—a figure “nearly twice the number of the typical state.”

Gov. Bevin issued an executive order on March 23 eliminating 29 boards and commissions that were originally established by gubernatorial executive order.

“This Administration desires and will implement more effective and efficient management of state government operations and resources,” wrote Gov. Bevin in the order. “The dissolution of boards and commissions that are no longer active or necessary will aid in securing this greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

House Bill 276 (signed into law on March 21) eliminates 28 boards and commissions that were originally created by legislative action, and Senate Bill 249 (signed into law on March 27) eliminates 11 additional boards, commissions and task forces.

Among the boards and commissions abolished were entities such as the Kentucky Adoption 2002 Strategic Planning Task Force, the Capitol Centennial Commission and the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission, which completed their work in 2002, 2010 and 2015 respectively.

These actions, along with sunset provisions and board consolidations, reduce the number of active boards on the books to under 400. No board members, funds or services to taxpayers will be impacted.