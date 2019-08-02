Logo


BEVIN GIVES STATE OF THE COMMONWEALTH ADDRESS WITH A SOMBER TONE

on 02/08/2019 |

Kentucky’s Republican governor has called for unity and urged people to rely on the sacred scriptures of their faith in his annual State of the Commonwealth address.

Gov. Matt Bevin struck a somber tone Thursday as he showed photos of two high school students who were killed in a mass shooting, a 10-year-old boy who killed himself because of bullying and police officers who died in the line of duty. He urged everyone to rely on their faith, saying people may not agree with each other on politics or religion but that people “can sure extend our love to one another.”

Bevin’s speech comes as he is running for re-election. He urged lawmakers to make changes to the state’s pension system and continue to pass laws restricting access to abortion.

