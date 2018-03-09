Logo


BEVIN IN ASIA RECRUITING MANUFACTURERS

on 09/03/2018 |

Gov. Matt Bevin is in Asia, where he hopes to encourage job creation and investment in Kentucky, while meeting with officials in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

 

He attended the National Governors Association U.S.-Japan Governors Forum in Tokyo, where he met with Japanese officials and business leaders to discuss workforce development, business innovation and economic growth.

According to the Governor’s office, Japan is Kentucky’s No. 1 foreign investor, with nearly 200 facilities in the commonwealth operated by Japanese-owned companies, contributing to Kentucky ranking second nationally in the percentage of jobs supported by Japanese foreign direct investment. Japanese-owned companies employ approximately 45,000 Kentuckians and during the Bevin administration, Japanese-owned companies have announced nearly $3 billion in new investment and another 4,000 jobs for the state.

On Wednesday, Bevin traveled to Seoul for a trade mission with Executive Officer Vivek Sarin of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, for meetings with Korean business executives, trade and industry associations and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.

Five businesses with roots in the Republic of Korea currently operate or are building a total of six facilities in Kentucky. Those operations employ nearly 400 Kentuckians and an additional 200 jobs have been pledged.

Through June, Kentucky exported approximately $227 million in products and services to the Republic of Korea, this year. The top five products exported were aerospace products and parts, pharmaceuticals and medicines, other fabricated metal products, basic chemicals, and resins and synthetic rubber products.

Through June 2018, Kentucky exported approximately $16 billion in goods to all countries, ranking fifth in the U.S. for exports per capita.

