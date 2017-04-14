GOV. BEVIN SIGNS HOUSE BILL 206, EXPANDING USE OF KEES MONEY



Recently, Governor Matt Bevin gave his signature of approval to House Bill 206. This measure, sponsored by Rep. Bam Carney, R-Campbellsville, allows KEES money to be utilized by students who choose to take part in an apprenticeship, as opposed to attending a college or university. Students are increasingly turning to apprenticeships as an alternative to traditional higher education.

KEES, or the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, is funded by proceeds from the state lottery, and is awarded to students who receive at least a 2.5 high school GPA, on a sliding scale.

The legislation is a key part of an effort to expand non-traditional and technical education, an acknowledgment that a four-year, university pathway does not work for everyone. Employers increasingly cite the lack of a prepared workforce as a hindrance to investing further in the Commonwealth.

HB 206 also puts the dual credit scholarship program under the purview of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

This bill is the third piece of legislation that Rep. Carney has authored, and has had signed into law this session. Carney serves as chairman of the House Committee on Education.