BEVIN SIGNS BILLS INTO LAW, NO VETOES

on 03/25/2019 |

0 Shares

Gov. Matt Bevin signed more than half dozen bills into law on Thursday. Some of those bills include:

-HB 311 states that food shall be considered misbranded if it is represented as meat or a meat product and it contains any cultured animal tissue produced from in vitro animal cell cultures outside of the organism from which it is derived.

-HB 316 allows military service members who are called to active duty for at least 90 days to terminate or suspend select services without penalty or fee with proper notice. Those services include Internet, television and cable, athletic club or gym memberships and satellite radio subscriptions.

-HB 197 changes Kentucky statutes regarding industrial hemp to match the federal law, which was recently changes, allowing the state’s industrial hemp business to flourish.

In addition, two bills have become law without the governor’s signature, both involving local boards of education.

-HB 22 lets local school boards vote on who should fill a vacancy, rather than the state Education Commissioner, while

-HB 227 increases their per diem from $75 to $150 and the annual total from $3,000 to $6,000.

Thus far, Bevin has not vetoed any legislation.