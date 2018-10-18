Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BEWARE OF PHONE SCAM

on 10/18/2018 |

On Tuesday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints of a possible phone scam. Citizens advised that they had received messages via telephone from a person claiming to be Mike McCallister with the Sheriff’s Office. It is unsure at this time what this person is requesting, but we do not have anyone employed at our office by that name.

Please be aware of possible scams and do not give out personal information over the telephone. The number that the gentleman is calling from is 270-693-8160.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BEWARE OF PHONE SCAM”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Sue Mutter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/18 0%
High 60° / Low 37°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/19 40%
High 69° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/20 20%
High 62° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.