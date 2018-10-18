BEWARE OF PHONE SCAM

on 10/18/2018 |

On Tuesday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints of a possible phone scam. Citizens advised that they had received messages via telephone from a person claiming to be Mike McCallister with the Sheriff’s Office. It is unsure at this time what this person is requesting, but we do not have anyone employed at our office by that name.

Please be aware of possible scams and do not give out personal information over the telephone. The number that the gentleman is calling from is 270-693-8160.