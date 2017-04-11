BG MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING SENATOR RAND PAUL

on 11/04/2017 |

On Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3:21 p.m., KSP Troopers responded to the residence of Rand Paul in Warren County, in reference to a report of an assault. Upon their arrival, it was determined that Rene Boucher had intentionally assaulted Paul causing a minor injury.

A warrant of arrest was issued through the Warren County Attorney’s office, and obtained for Rene Boucher. Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, was arrested by Trooper Bartley Weaver, charged with one count of Assault 4th—minor injury, and lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

This investigation is being led by Trooper Weaver, and is still ongoing. No further information is available for release at this time.