Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BG WOMAN TAKES KSP ON 32 MILE PURSUIT IN STOLEN CAR

on 07/07/2017 |
Featured Local News Top Stories


Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown was notified of a single vehicle accident that resulted in a vehicle being stolen south of Upton on Interstate 65 at approximately 1:22 p.m. CT.

38 year-old Angel Wallace of Bowling Green was operating a 2005 Toyota traveling north on Interstate 65 when she lost control of her vehicle running off the roadway and overturning. A Good Samaritan stopped to assist when Wallace took the vehicle and fled the scene. Wallace traveled north on the interstate before exiting and re-entering the interstate at the Sonora exit. Officer Nick Pruitt who was stationary on the overpass watching for the stolen vehicle, observed the vehicle exit the interstate and fail to stop at the stop sign. Pruitt attempted to stop the vehicle, when Wallace re-entered the interstate and refused to stop. Pruitt and other units were led on a 32 mile long pursuit through Hart and Barren Counties.

Wallace traveled through the work zone at a high rate of speed until she reached the Horse Cave exit. Units from the Kentucky State Police Bowling Green Post were able to utilize tire deflation devices causing the driver side tires to deflate. Wallace continued south on the interstate before stopping in the interstate at the Park City exit where she was taken into custody.

Wallace was lodged in the Hart County Jail and charged with the following charges:
• Speeding 26 mph or more in a work zone
• Theft by Unlawful Taking under $10,000
• Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000
• Disregarding a stop sign
• Reckless Driving
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Police
• Wanton Endangerment 1st
• Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence
• License to be in Possession
• Criminal Mischief 1st degree
• Criminal Mischief 2nd degree
• Failure to Wear Seat Belt
• Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change

Officer Nick Pruitt is investigating and was assisted by units from Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown and Bowling Green Posts.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Nina Vincent

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
78°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/07 20%
High 86° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 07/08 10%
High 84° / Low 61°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 07/09 0%
High 83° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.