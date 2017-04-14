BGPD CHIEF ADVISES PUBLIC ABOUT BOX-TRUCKS WITH GRAPHIC ABORTION PHOTOS ON DISPLAY

Chief Doug Hawkins, with the Bowling Green Police Department, wants to advise the public that the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform, or CBR, will be in the Bowling Green area in the near future.

According to the letter received by Chief Hawkins, CBR says they are a group that is involved in the development of “innovative educational programs.” One of these such programs will be visible in Bowling Green, the Reproductive Choice Campaign, RCC. The RCC consists of large, colorful pictures depicting graphic images of abortions, including first-term aborted fetuses will be displayed on the sides of box-body style trucks, these trucks will be driven around the Bowling Green area.

Chief Hawkins says that such free speech activity is protected by both the United States Constitution and the Kentucky Constitution and that driving these trucks on public streets with the graphic pictures is not a violation of any federal, state or local, rule or regulation.

These graphic images can be viewed online at www.abortionNo.org.

**Be advised before you visit this website, these images will immediately appear on the group’s home page and depict horrific images that we have not verified to be accurate or real.