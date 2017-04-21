BOWLING GREEN POLICE MAKE ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE

The Bowling Green Police Department has made an arrest in a robbery case.

On April 14, 2017, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call from Walmart, 1201 Morgantown Road, saying a robbery had just taken place. When officers arrived, employees told police two black males entered the store where one of the men pulled a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. The man took a tote containing money and both men ran from the store, got into a white Lincoln and left the area.

Police received information from Walmart with a possible identification. Detectives traveled to Franklin, Kentucky where they took Brandon L. Tipton into custody charging him with Robbery 2nd degree. Detectives have identified Marquise Nolan, 23, as the man who pointed the gun. A warrant for Robbery 1st degree has been issued for Nolan and he should be considered armed and dangerous.