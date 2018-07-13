Logo


BGPD: BG MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF ROBBERY, SHOOTING A MAN WITH A PELLET GUN AND STABBING

on 07/13/2018

BGPD investigate stabbing.

On Wednesday, Bowling Green Police responded to a stabbing that had occurred in front of a residence on Hillridge Court.  Nicholas Donnell and Jesse Tindall both told police that they had been robbed at gunpoint by 29 year old Tyrone Rickett.

Donnell told police he was shot in the lip and side by Rickett, afterwards realizing he had been shot with a pellet gun.  The two then got into a fight with Rickett, when they said he pulled a knife out and began swinging it at them, ultimately seriously injuring both.

An additional witness told police they saw Rickett with a knife, after the altercation.  Rickett denied having a gun or knife and denied robbing Donnell and Tindall.

Rickett was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree,  He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

