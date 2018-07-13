BGPD INVESTIGATE SHOOTING THAT LEAVES A BOWLING GREEN MAN DEAD

on 07/13/2018 |

On Wednesday night, just past 10:30pm, a woman called Bowling Green dispatch to report a shooting near Rock Creek Road. When officers arrived they found the victim, 27 year old Nevander Tardy, of Bowling Green, had multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area residents told police they heard a confrontation just prior to the gunshots. Detectives are currently canvassing the area in an attempt to locate anyone who may have seen, or heard, anything prior to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270)393-4000.