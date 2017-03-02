BGPS MAKES AN ARREST IN A RECENT HOMICIDE

The Bowling Green Police Department makes an arrest in a recent homicide.

On February 12th of this year, Bowling Green Police responded to a residence on15th Avenue where they found a deceased man inside. The man, identified as 41 year old Timothy Massey of Bowling Green, vas a victim of homicide according to BGPD.

BGPD Detectives obtained a warrant for Vincent B. Ficklin, 45, of Franklin, KY, in connection with the murder of Massey. Ficklin was already lodged in the Simpson County Jail on unrelated charges and was served the warrant for Murder yesterday afternoon.