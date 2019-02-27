Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILL CHANGING KY OPEN RECORDS REQUEST PROGRESSES

on 02/27/2019 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature is considering changing the state’s open records law to exempt information from companies that receive tax breaks and limit requests to people or entities based in Kentucky.

A legislative committee approved House Bill 387 on Tuesday by a vote of 11-5, with three lawmakers voting “pass.” It would exempt companies that receive state tax breaks from disclosing their shareholders and other financial information. Bill sponsor Rep. Jason Petrie said it would limit open records requests to people and entities based in Kentucky.

Kentucky Economic Development Secretary Terry Gill said the bill was crucial to helping Kentucky compete with other states to attract businesses. But an attorney for the Kentucky Press Association called it a “secrecy bill,” saying it would keep vital information from the public.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILL CHANGING KY OPEN RECORDS REQUEST PROGRESSES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Tommie Birge

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
66°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 02/27 0%
High 67° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/28 40%
High 45° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 03/01 20%
High 47° / Low 38°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.