BILL COULD BECOME LAW FOR PEOPLE TO CARRY CONCEALED WEAPONS WITHOUT TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

on 03/03/2019 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers sided with a powerful gun-rights organization Friday in approving a bill to let people carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.

The measure, backed by the National Rifle Association, sparked impassioned debate in the House that veered between gun ownership rights and fears of more gun violence. The bill won final passage on a 60-37 vote and goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Under the legislation, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit in the state now carries a fee and a gun safety training requirement. Objections from opponents included dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.

If Senate Bill 150 becomes law, Kentucky would become the 16th state to allow adults statewide to carry concealed firearms without permits, according to the NRA.

Kentucky now requires people to get a permit before they can carry a concealed firearm in the state. To do that, they have to undergo a background check, complete some gun safety training and pay a $60 fee.

The legislation would allow people who are at least 21 years old and meet other legal requirements for gun ownership to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Supporters said the measure makes no changes regarding where and when people can possess concealed weapons.

The bill sailed through the Republican-led Senate on a 29-8 vote last month.

Supporters of the bill said Kentuckians already can carry weapons openly without any training. But if they carry a gun under a coat, they currently need a permit.

While supporters characterized it as enabling people to defend themselves, opponents said having more people armed with concealed weapons without a permit or safety training would create more dangerous situations, including for law enforcement.