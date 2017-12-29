Logo


Bill Harvey Bryant

on 12/29/2017

 

Bill Harvey Bryant age 57 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton.    He was the son of the late Harvey Lee and Betty Cahoe Bryant.   He was a retired mechanic and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Saturday and after 9:00 AM   Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Angie Wilson Bryant.    Four children.   Betty Bryant (Jon) of Edmonton.    Sara Bryant (Siggi) of Knob Lick.  Tyler Chapman (Brittany) of Edmonton and Libby Jean Bryant of Edmotnon.   One brother Joe Bryant (Michelle) of Hardyville.   Two sisters.   Brenda Carpenter (Gary) of Cave City and Ann Pippin (Larry) of Whickerville.   A special family member Debbie Coulter (Gene) of Horse Cave.  His mother in law Janie Wilson (Johnny) of Edmonton.   Five grandchildren.    Samuel Sigurbjartsson, Summer Sigurbjartsson, Hailee Davis, Maddie Davis and Matthew Chapman.   Several nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Yvonne Wilkerson, two grandchildren John Harvey and Joshua Allen Davis.

