Bill Kersey, age 85, of Linwood, KY, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was a retired truck driver and member of the Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Gabe Kersey and the late Connie Sanders Kersey and husband of the late Gerline Linder Kersey.

He is survived by one daughter, Emma Kersey-Davidson and husband Donnie, Cave City, KY; three sons, Lawrence Kersey, Magnolia, KY, Linnie Kersey and wife Diana, Linwood, KY, Randall Kersey, Magnolia, KY; twelve grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Martin.

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM CT, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Nicky Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at Linwood Memorial Gardens, Linwood, KY The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM CT, Saturday, April 1, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM CT, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.