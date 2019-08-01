on 01/08/2019 |

Bill Morris High, 70, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Monday, January 7th, at Hillside Manor in Madisonville, KY. Bill was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 23, 1948, a son of the late Grace Pauline and Morris High. He was of Church of Christ faith.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Donna Holme, of Louisville, KY; a son, Bradley High, of Horse Cave, KY; a step son, Gary Shipley, of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren and several step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by a brother, Jackie High, and wife, Stacy of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a step son, Ronald Shipley and brother, Stevie High.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 10th, 2019. Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.