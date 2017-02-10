BILL PASSES TO LOWER NUMBER OF INSTRUCTIONAL DAYS

From “Kentucky Today”:

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill allowing local districts to lower the number of instructional days from 170 without changing the 1,062 hours students are required to be in school in academic year.

Senate Bill 50, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, also provides that districts taking advantage of the provision cannot begin classes prior to the Monday closest to August 26th.

Thayer told the Senate on Thursday that while it gives more flexibility to the school calendar, there is another reason: “I believe school starts too early in Kentucky. We now have schools that start in late July or early August.”

He said he would love to see classes not begin until after Labor Day, but does not have the votes to make that happen.

“I don’t personally believe it is helpful for our kids to be in school during the hottest month of the year,” he said. “I don’t think it is good for their educational attainment.”

The states with the Top 10 ACT scores don’t begin classes until late August or early September.

Thayer said Kentucky’s tourism economy makes passing the legislation a smart move.

“The Kentucky Travel Industry Association conducted a study that shows there is over $400 million in lost economic activity in Kentucky from July to August, when our schools go back into session,” he said.

Thayer also said he believes the legislation would save on energy costs, and reminded his colleagues that many students ride on school buses that are not air conditioned, during the hottest month of the year.

He said the measure would not affect teacher pay.

The bill passed 33-1, with Republican Sen. John Schickel of Union casting the lone “no” vote.

The measure now heads to the House for its consideration.