BILL TO EXPAND ELIGIBILITY FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS HEADS TO GOV DESK…REP. RILEY’S FIRST BILL TO BE SIGNED INTO LAW

Rep. Steve Riley Sees First Piece of Legislation Pass Through Both Chambers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 8, 2017) –The Senate yesterday gave final approval to a measure sponsored by Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, which expands eligibility for substitute teach in Kentucky. House Bill 269 is Rep. Riley’s first piece of legislation to pass both chambers of the General Assembly, and now heads to the Governor to be signed into law.

“Serving the 23rd District in the House of Representatives is a true honor,” said Rep. Riley. “As a former public school teacher in a rural community, I fully understand the struggles our school systems go through to find eligible substitute teachers, and I am proud to have House Bill 269 pass both chambers of our state legislature. As a freshman member of the House, it is a privilege to see this measure move forward with bipartisan support. ”

Rep. Riley was elected in November of 2016 and is serving his first year in the General Assembly. He represents House District 23, which is comprised of Barren and part of Warren Counties.

House Bill 269 allows relatives of school district employees, who are currently ineligible for employment, to serve as substitute teachers. The measure will take big steps to make it easier for school districts to find substitute teachers, which are invaluable assets to our education system.