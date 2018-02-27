Logo


BILLIE ARLENE POTEET

on 02/27/2018 |

Billie Arlene Poteet, 82 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at her residence.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Effie Sanders Hicks and is preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Hicks.  She was the wife of the late Clifford E. Poteet. Billie was a housewife and a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church.

Her survivors include three sons, Danny Poteet, Don Poteet (Janice) and Tim Poteet(Tammy); one daughter, Jackie L. Stary(Doug) ; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Harp; two brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Hicks; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hill Grove Cemetery.  Visitation   2-8 Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern KY. 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY  42104

