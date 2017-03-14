Billie Wright, 69 a resident of Outwood in Dawson Springs, KY passed away Monday, March 13 at the Christian Care Center in Kuttawa, KY. He was born in Louisville to the late Ernest L. Wright and Blondina Reynolds Wright. He was preceded in death by an infant brother Larry Dale Wright

Billie is survived by his sister Jo Ann Harper & hus. Bob of Shepherdsville; Nephew-Jason Harper & wife Jennifer; 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces; 1 great-great-nephew & niece

A memorial service for Billie Wright will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial of his cremains at a later date. Visitation will be after 10am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.