on 08/29/2018 |

Mr. Billy Burchett Guffey, age 84, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Murphy Guffey, his children, Kathy Guffey Graves and Billy Newell (and Kelly) Guffey, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, his siblings, Lois Newton of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Janet Guffey of Phoenix, Arizona, Helen (and Howard) Willen of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Keith (and Teresa) Guffey of Central City, Kentucky, and Joe (and Joyce) Guffey of Louisville, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Jessica Atkins, Justin (and Darcy) Graves, Katy Savage, Rylea Beth Guffey, great-grandchild, Ethan Atkins, and special grandchild, Kelcee Burbridge.

The Funeral service for Mr. Billy Burchett Guffey will be conducted on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Gideons International (P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 or 1-866-382-4253) or the American Diabetes Association (2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or 1-800- 342-2383). Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.