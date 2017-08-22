on 08/22/2017 |

Billy Cooke, 83 of Smiths Grove passed way Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his residence

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Porter and Clara Lowe Cooke and is preceded in death by one son, Darrell Cooke. He was a sheet metal mechanic at Detrex for 34 years, a member of Smiths Grove First Christian Church and attended Smiths Grove Baptist. Billy served as Smiths Grove City Commissioner for 14 year. He was a loving husband, father and papaw and was loved by all.

His survivors include his wife, Mary Cooke; three daughters, Maria Furlong (Charlie), Charlotte Wesley, Marilyn DeMatteo; three granddaughters, Penny Baker (Kyle), Lauren Furlong, Christina Wiley (Ryan); one grandson, Scotty Furlong (Olivia); two great grandson and one great granddaughter; one brother Richard Cooke; several nieces, nephews, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; a special cousin and caregiver, Teresa Cook; his special friend James and Barbara Gilley among many other friends.

Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.