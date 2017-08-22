Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY COOKE

on 08/22/2017 |

Billy Cooke, 83 of Smiths Grove passed way Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his residence
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Porter and Clara Lowe Cooke and is preceded in death by one son, Darrell Cooke. He was a sheet metal mechanic at Detrex for 34 years, a member of Smiths Grove First Christian Church and attended Smiths Grove Baptist. Billy served as Smiths Grove City Commissioner for 14 year. He was a loving husband, father and papaw and was loved by all.

His survivors include his wife, Mary Cooke; three daughters, Maria Furlong (Charlie), Charlotte Wesley, Marilyn DeMatteo; three granddaughters, Penny Baker (Kyle), Lauren Furlong, Christina Wiley (Ryan); one grandson, Scotty Furlong (Olivia); two great grandson and one great granddaughter; one brother Richard Cooke; several nieces, nephews, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; a special cousin and caregiver, Teresa Cook; his special friend James and Barbara Gilley among many other friends.

Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY COOKE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Junior Morrison
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
86°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 60%
High 91° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Wednesday 08/23 10%
High 82° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/24 10%
High 80° / Low 57°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.