Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY J FERGUSON

on 09/04/2017 |

Billy J. Ferguson, 81, of Celina, TN, passed away Sunday, September 3,  2017 at Cumberland River Hospital.

Billy was born February 8, 1936, a son of the late Ernest Clyde and Esther (Crabtree) Ferguson. He was a truck driver, and of Baptist faith.

He is survived by  two daughters, Sharon Watson, of Celina, TN, and Geneva, and her husband, Gary Pennington of Moss, TN, the mother of his children, Dorothy Cashman Ferguson, lifelong friend, Ada Tinsley, and her children, David Tinsley and Shirley Russell, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; five brothers, Tim Ferguson, Bedford Ferguson, Roger Ferguson, all of Tompkinsville,  Cegal Ferguson of Indianapolis, IN,  and Jessie Dale Ferguson of Shelbyville, IN; two sisters, Ida Mae Jackson of Scottsville, KY and Ruth Chapman of Indianapolis, IN.

He is also preceded in death by a son, Billy Jay Ferguson and a brother, Bethel Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, visitation with the family is Tuesday 5-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Ferguson Family Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY J FERGUSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

TODAY IS ADAM RICHARDSON DAY ON WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Monday 09/04 80%
High 87° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/05 80%
High 76° / Low 51°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/06 20%
High 72° / Low 48°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.