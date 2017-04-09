on 09/04/2017 |

Billy J. Ferguson, 81, of Celina, TN, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Cumberland River Hospital.

Billy was born February 8, 1936, a son of the late Ernest Clyde and Esther (Crabtree) Ferguson. He was a truck driver, and of Baptist faith.

He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Watson, of Celina, TN, and Geneva, and her husband, Gary Pennington of Moss, TN, the mother of his children, Dorothy Cashman Ferguson, lifelong friend, Ada Tinsley, and her children, David Tinsley and Shirley Russell, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; five brothers, Tim Ferguson, Bedford Ferguson, Roger Ferguson, all of Tompkinsville, Cegal Ferguson of Indianapolis, IN, and Jessie Dale Ferguson of Shelbyville, IN; two sisters, Ida Mae Jackson of Scottsville, KY and Ruth Chapman of Indianapolis, IN.

He is also preceded in death by a son, Billy Jay Ferguson and a brother, Bethel Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, visitation with the family is Tuesday 5-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Ferguson Family Cemetery.