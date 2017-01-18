Billy Jaggers, age 57, of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at his home. He was a native of Hart County, a member of Salem Baptist Church and a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Robbie Riley Jaggers, a son, William Scott Jaggers, and father-in-law, James V. Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nell Martin Jaggers, Horse Cave; daughter, Holly Jaggers (Scott Harwood) of Bowling Green; son, Nick Jaggers & wife, Kelly, Horse Cave; grandchildren, Saydie, Mason, Karsyn & Ryland Jaggers; three brothers, Mark Jaggers and wife, Lisa, Munfordville; Greg Jaggers, Horse Cave; Mike Jaggers and wife, Mary, Munfordville; one sister, Donna Wilson, Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until time of service on Friday.