Billy Joe “Bill” Hix, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July

8th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Bill was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 26, 1947, a son of the late

Irene (Gee) and Henry Porter Hix.

He worked as a Firearms Dealer. He was of Church of Christ faith.

On March 27, 1966, he married, Kathy Stephens.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy Hix, of Tompkinsville; two daughters

and sons-in-law, Tammy Stone and Chris, of Smiths Grove, KY; Pam Shrewsbury

and Buddy, of Beaver Dam, KY; 3 grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by a sister, Mary Doyle Clements, of Tompkinsville,

KY.

Cremation has been chosen by the family and a memorial service will be held

at a later date.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.