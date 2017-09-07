Logo


Billy Joe “Bill” Hix

07/09/2017
Obituaries

Billy Joe “Bill” Hix, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July
8th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Bill was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 26, 1947, a son of the late
Irene (Gee) and Henry Porter Hix.

He worked as a Firearms Dealer. He was of Church of Christ faith.

On March 27, 1966, he married, Kathy Stephens.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy Hix, of Tompkinsville; two daughters
and sons-in-law, Tammy Stone and Chris, of Smiths Grove, KY; Pam Shrewsbury
and Buddy, of Beaver Dam, KY; 3 grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by a sister, Mary Doyle Clements, of Tompkinsville,
KY.

Cremation has been chosen by the family and a memorial service will be held
at a later date.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

