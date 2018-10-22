on 10/22/2018 |

Billy Joe Caudel age 88 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of the Seymour community and a member of Park United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong dairy and tobacco farmer and served as Hart County Magistrate for 12 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Caudel & Mary Joe Edwards Caudel; one sister, Lucetta Barclay.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Bale Caudel; two sons, Tommy Caudel (Felecia) and David Caudel (Pam), all of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Jeff Caudel (Wendy), Chris Caudel (Lori), Brian Caudel (Lacy), Brooke Byrd (Rusty), Chloe Caudel and Leah Caudel; six great grandchildren, Shelby, Zackary, Jaxon, Zeyta, Bennett, and Gambel; and a niece, Gina Shehorn of Kansas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.