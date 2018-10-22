Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BILLY JOE CAUDEL

on 10/22/2018 |

Billy Joe Caudel age 88 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of the Seymour community and a member of Park United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong dairy and tobacco farmer and served as Hart County Magistrate for 12 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Caudel & Mary Joe Edwards Caudel; one sister, Lucetta Barclay.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Bale Caudel; two sons, Tommy Caudel (Felecia) and David Caudel (Pam), all of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Jeff Caudel (Wendy), Chris Caudel (Lori), Brian Caudel (Lacy), Brooke Byrd (Rusty), Chloe Caudel and Leah Caudel; six great grandchildren, Shelby, Zackary, Jaxon, Zeyta, Bennett, and Gambel; and a niece, Gina Shehorn of Kansas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BILLY JOE CAUDEL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

FRANKIE BRADSHAW

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/22 0%
High 64° / Low 38°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/23 10%
High 67° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 10/24 10%
High 58° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.